WASHINGTON, June 5 A bipartisan group of
senators on Wednesday introduced legislation to give the United
States new tools to fight currency manipulation, an effort aimed
mainly at China, just days before President Barack Obama and
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet for an informal retreat.
The bill is similar to legislation the House of
Representatives and the Senate passed separately in 2010 and
2011, but which failed to win final congressional approval.
The new effort comes despite a recent rise in the Chinese
currency to the highest level since 2005.
Obama and Xi are to meet at a luxury resort near Palm
Springs this weekend for an informal meeting aimed at easing
mistrust between the world's two biggest economies.
"The single biggest step we could take today to create jobs
in American manufacturing is to tackle China's currency
manipulation," Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat,
said in statement.
"That's why we're making a renewed, bipartisan push to get
this bill passed and on the President's desk, and send a strong
message to the Chinese government that the rigged game must come
to an end," Schumer said.
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers in March restarted an
effort to pass the bill, which House Speaker John Boehner, the
top U.S. Republican, has blocked on the grounds that it could
start a trade war with China.
U.S. lawmakers accuse China of deliberately undervaluing its
currency to give Chinese companies an unfair price advantage in
international trade. A rise in the value in the yuan against the
dollar in recent years has taken some of the steam out of that
argument.
On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China fixed the yuan's
mid-point versus the dollar at 6.1735, the highest since a
landmark revaluation in 2005.
Still, the persistently high U.S. trade deficit with China
set another record in 2012 at $315 billion, fueling a perception
in Congress that China is an unfair trader.
The bill would expand U.S. law that allows the Commerce
Department to impose "countervailing duties" against subsidized
imports by requiring the department to investigate if currency
manipulation is a form of subsidization.
The department has refused to take that step, even though
many lawmakers believe it already has the authority to treat
undervalued currencies as an illegal trade subsidy.
Another provision would require the Treasury Department to
designate countries with "fundamentally misaligned currencies,"
including those that it is targeting for "priority action."
That would replace a current semi-annual report which
charges the Treasury Department to identify any country that is
manipulating its currency for an unfair trade advantage.
To the frustration of many lawmakers, the Treasury has not
cited any country for currency manipulation for two decades.
"It is universally accepted that China and other major
countries intentionally manipulate their currency to create an
advantage for themselves in the marketplace" said Senator
Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican.
Other co-sponsors of the bill include Senators Jeff
Sessions, a Alabama Republican, Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat,
Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, Richard Burr, a North
Carolina Republican, Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, and
Robert Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat.