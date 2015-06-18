WASHINGTON, June 18 The Obama administration thinks China's yuan currency is too weak but acknowledges it is closer to its fair value than five or six years ago, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.

"We see meaningful scope for further exchange rate appreciation," the official said in a briefing with reporters ahead of June 23-24 meetings between U.S. and Chinese officials in Washington. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)