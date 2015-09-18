(Adds comments by official)
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 A senior U.S. Treasury
official said on Friday China has been intervening to keep the
yuan currency from falling more than it otherwise would
and that the sooner Beijing lets the market work, the better for
China.
The comments by the official, who asked not to be
identified, preceded a state visit to Washington by Chinese
President Xi Jinping on Sept 25 in which Xi and U.S. President
Obama will discuss economic ties between the two countries as
well as their increasingly testy relationship over security
matter.
Washington has long urged Beijing to let the yuan
appreciate, arguing that China was using a cheap currency to
make its goods cheaper in America.
But now China is facing doubts in financial markets over the
strength of its economy. The Treasury official said China's
decision to loosen restrictions on currency trading last month,
which prompted a sharp fall in its value, appeared to be seen in
markets as having the intention to prop up its economy, sowing
further doubts among investors.
The official said China should not feel like it needs to
step in and stop declines in financial markets every time
investors send it signals about the economy, and urged Beijing
to allow the currency to rise and fall freely.
