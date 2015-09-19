(Adds comments on Chinese currency policy)
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 A senior U.S. Treasury
official said on Friday that China has been intervening to keep
its yuan currency from falling more than it otherwise
would and that the sooner Beijing lets the market work, the
better for China.
The official, who spoke to a group of reporters but asked
not to be named, urged Beijing to allow the currency to rise and
fall freely.
The comments preceded a state visit to Washington by Chinese
President Xi Jinping on Sept. 25, in which Xi and President
Barack Obama will discuss economic ties between the two
countries as well as their increasingly testy relationship over
security matters.
Washington has long urged Beijing to let the yuan
appreciate, arguing that China was using a weak currency to make
its goods cheaper in America.
But China these days is facing doubts in financial markets
over the strength of its economy. The Treasury official said
China's decision to loosen restrictions on currency trading last
month, which prompted a sharp fall in the yuan's value, appeared
to be perceived in markets as having the intention to prop up
China's economy, sowing further doubts among investors.
The official said China should not feel like it needs to
step in and stop declines in financial markets every time
investors send it signals about the economy.
He said China's commitment to letting market forces play a
bigger role in the value of the yuan will earn more credibility
when it allows market forces to push its value up.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish, Andrew
Hay and Leslie Adler)