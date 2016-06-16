WASHINGTON, June 16 The United States on Thursday warned China that any reversion to its past exchange rate policy of keeping the yuan artificially low would trigger a new round of U.S.-China tensions.

"Any reversion to the foreign exchange policies and export-led growth model of the past, within the current context of weak global growth, would trigger a new round of tension between our two countries," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in remarks to the American Enterprise Institute. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)