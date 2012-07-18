WASHINGTON, July 18 China has allowed the yuan
to appreciate and trimmed its current account surpluses, but the
United States believes the currency remains undervalued and will
press the issue with the Chinese, Treasury Undersecretary Lael
Brainard said on Wednesday.
"We have seen progress in terms of addressing the
undervaluation of the currency but we believe the currency
remains undervalued," she said in a speech in Washington.
A drop of China's current account surplus by more than 6
percentage points of GDP, reflecting an 11 percent appreciation
of the yuan against the dollar, represented "progress that is
worth acknowledging," said Brainard.
"But for our purposes, we need to see China move to a
market-determined exchange rate and to, essentially,
fundamentally alter its system in a way that it allows interest
rates to be market-determined (and) allows capital flows to be
market-determined," she said.
Further indications of progress would include much less
accumulation of foreign reserves, a decline of intervention in
forex markets and the opening of tightly controlled financial
markets, added Brainard.
"We are going to keep pressing on this issue and making sure
that it's a one-way movement toward a market-determined exchange
rate," she added.
U.S. lawmakers and manufacturers argue China has gained a
competitive edge over American manufacturers by keeping the yuan
weak to boost exports. Republican presidential hopeful Mitt
Romney has vowed to slap a "currency manipulator" label on China
from his first day in office if he wins the White House.
The Treasury Department said in a semiannual report on May
25 that labeling China a currency manipulator under U.S. law was
not warranted, noting that the yuan has risen against the
dollar, China's trade surplus has dropped and Beijing has
committed to further currency reforms.
(Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by James Dalgleish)