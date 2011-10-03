WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. lawmakers will take aim
at one of China's core economic policies on Monday when the
Senate begins debating legislation designed to press China to
let its currency rise in value in the hope of spurring U.S. job
creation. [ID:nN1E792176]
Here are some questions and answers about the U.S. debate
on China's currency policies:
WHY ARE U.S. LAWMAKERS FOCUSING ON THE CHINESE CURRENCY?
Democratic Party lawmakers, with increasing support from
Republicans, have argued since 2005 that China fixes the value
of its currency too low. The policy keeps Chinese goods
artificially cheap, spurring U.S. imports of Chinese goods
while making U.S. goods more expensive in China, critics say.
In an argument that has gained popularity with the U.S.
unemployment rate stuck above 9 percent as next year's
elections draw near, supporters of the bill say that if Beijing
allowed the yuan, or renminbi, to rise more swiftly in value,
Chinese imports would fall and U.S. exports would rise,
creating U.S. jobs.
WHAT DOES THE LATEST CURRENCY BILL AIM TO DO?
The Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act of 2011
instructs the Commerce Department, at the request of a U.S.
company, to investigate whether a foreign government is
subsidizing its companies by undervaluing its currency.
The bill would make it easier for U.S. firms to persuade
the department to impose countervailing duties against exports
from countries with misaligned currencies on a case-by-case
basis. It also requires that currency undervaluation be
considered for determining anti-dumping duties.
In a provision aimed at China, it requires Treasury to
designate certain countries for priority action if they have
engaged in "protracted, large-scale intervention" in the
currency exchange market or have engaged in "excessive and
prolonged" accumulation of foreign exchange reserves.
Federal purchases of goods and services from the country
would be prohibited unless the country is a member of the World
Trade Organization's Government Procurement Agreement -- a pact
China has yet to join.
WHAT STEPS WILL THE SENATE TAKE THIS WEEK?
Sponsors and most observers predict the bill easily will
clear a 60-vote procedural vote on Monday evening to begin
debate and consider amendments. One of the bill's authors,
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer, has voiced confidence the
legislation would pass with strong bipartisan support later in
the week.
Analysts say a "clean" currency bill -- legislation without
unrelated amendments tacked on to win over lawmakers' support
-- has a greater likelihood of passing quickly.
WHAT ARE THE CURRENCY BILL'S PROSPECTS?
The bill is widely expected to pass the
Democratic-controlled Senate, which would send it to the House
of Representatives, a chamber run by traditionally
free-trade-friendly Republicans.
Similar legislation passed the House last year with 99
Republicans votes, and supporters have lined up more than 200
co-sponsors for the bill this year -- just short of the 218
that would be needed for passage.
However, it remains unclear whether House Speaker John
Boehner and Majority Leader Eric Cantor will bring the bill up
for a vote.
Conservative and anti-tax groups that are the main
inspiration for the Tea Party movement have come out against
the bill and 51 U.S. industry groups wrote Congress warning it
would spark a trade war.
President Barack Obama has not taken a formal position on
the bill, but since he took office in 2009, the Treasury
Department has declined to name China a currency manipulator in
five semi-annual reports to Congress. Obama, who has preferred
dialogue with China to punitive measures, sent a senior
Treasury official to Beijing last week to hold talks.
HOW DOES CHINA VIEW THE U.S. CURRENCY DEBATE?
China stridently opposes the bill and rejects outside
criticism of its exchange rate as interference in a sovereign
policy decision and the politicization of trade issues. China's
long-held stance is that the exchange rate was not to blame for
the trade imbalance between the two countries or unemployment
in the United States.
Chinese officials argue that as a result of
exchange-rate-policy changes in 2005 and 2010, the yuan has
appreciated about 30 percent. Rising wages and higher inflation
in China are further eroding China's comparative advantage.
Although accepting a demand coming from the United States
would be difficult politically, there are Chinese monetary
experts and officials who agree that a stronger yuan would help
China reduce financial imbalances, fight inflation and boost
consumption by raising the purchasing power of ordinary
Chinese.
(Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Eric Beech)