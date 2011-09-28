* Undervalued currencies would be treated as subsidy
* No signal that House plans to vote on similar bill
* White House so far silent on Senate currency bill
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The White House on
Wednesday said it was "reviewing" a Senate bill to crack down
on China's currency practices after a senior Republican senator
demanded the administration lay out its position on the
legislation.
"We are reviewing the bill," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters. "We share the goal of achieving further
appreciation of China's currency."
"China has moved some in terms of appreciating its currency
... But it's substantially undervalued and we need to see
continued progress. And we've made that clear publicly and
privately," Carney said.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid plans to take up the
bipartisan legislation, which is aimed in part at pressuring
Beijing to let its yuan currency rise faster, and has told
reporters he felt "very confident" it would be approved.
Many U.S. lawmakers believe the yuan is undervalued by as
much as 25 percent to 40 percent, giving Chinese companies an
unfair price advantage in trade and costing American jobs.
A key provision would instruct the Commerce Department to
treat undervalued currencies as a subsidy under U.S. trade law,
allowing companies to ask for countervailing duties against
imports on a case-by-case basis.
In order to become law, the bill would have to be passed
also by the House of Representatives and then be signed by
President Barack Obama.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated a similar measure
passed last year by the House would collect about $125 million
in new tariff revenues over ten years, based on its conclusion
that only a "small share" of imports from China and other
countries would qualify for the relief.
That legislation died in the Senate, but concern about
continued high U.S. unemployment and slow economic growth has
prompted lawmakers to focus again on the issue, which is
resonating on the campaign trail.
In an interview on MSNBC, Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney said on Wednesday that he saw China as an "economic
threat" to the United States. Under a Romney administration,
"We're going to clamp down on China when they cheat," he said.
DON'T 'POLITICIZE' ISSUE, CHINA SAYS
House Republican leaders have not signaled any desire to
consider the legislation, although many rank-and-file
Republicans support taking action on the currency front.
The Obama administration so far has been silent on the
measure, following a pattern it displayed last year when the
then Democrat-controlled House passed a similar bill.
With Senate action approaching, a senior Republican called
on the administration to break its silence on the legislation,
which is opposed by a large swath of business groups but
supported by labor and domestic manufacturers that compete
directly with lower-price imports from China.
"Before the Senate moves forward, it's imperative that the
100 members of this body have a full understanding of the
administration's views on this legislation," Senator Orrin
Hatch said in a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner and U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk.
Hatch, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee,
asked for a written reply by late Monday afternoon, just before
the Senate is scheduled to vote on taking up the bill.
China's yuan, also known as the renminbi, has risen about 3
percent against the dollar this year and about 6.7 percent
since its peg to the dollar was loosened in June 2010. It
closed slightly higher on Wednesday.
"The renminbi's exchange rate is not the cause of the trade
imbalance between China and the U.S.," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said in Beijing. "We hope the U.S. will
maintain the overall interests of bilateral trade and economic
relations and refrain from politicizing this issue."
In his letter, Hatch asked Geithner to "please provide any
constitutional, legal, or other policy concerns the
administration has with the currency provisions included in the
bill." He also pressed Kirk to explain whether the
administration believes the legislation complies with World
Trade Organization rules.
