* Senate to begin action Monday on China currency bill
* House bill could exceed 218 co-sponsors next week
(Adds background, more quotes)
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 A top U.S. Treasury
official will travel to Beijing on Friday ahead of votes in the
U.S. Senate next week on legislation to crack down on Chinese
currency practices believe to cost American jobs.
"While there, Under Secretary (Lael) Brainard will address
China's recent efforts to strengthen domestic demand-led growth
and create a more level playing field for American workers and
businesses, in order to sustain the global recovery," the
Treasury Department said in a statement.
"She will also reiterate that while the renminbi (China's
currency) has appreciated 10 percent adjusted for inflation
since June 2010, the currency remains substantially
undervalued, and more progress is needed," it said.
The Democratic-controlled Senate will vote late Monday
afternoon on whether to take up the currency legislation, which
the White House has said it is reviewing. The Senate is
expected to spend most of the week on the bill.
A key provision would clear the way for companies to seek
countervailing duties against countries with undervalued
currencies. U.S. lawmakers contend China undervalues its
currency CNY= by as much as 25 to 40 percent.
Beijing has urged lawmakers not to "politicize" differences
over China's exchange rate practices by passing the bill.
However, even opponents acknowledge the legislation has broad
support and probably will pass.
Republican leaders in the House of Representatives have not
been eager to pursue a China currency bill, but many
rank-and-file Republicans are.
Exactly one year ago on Thursday, the House voted 348-79 to
pass a currency bill aimed at China and the number of
Republican and Democratic co-sponsors of a similar bill this
year in the House continues to grow.
The count could exceed 218 next week, enough to pass the
bill if put to vote, a congressional aide said.
"For far too long, American workers have competed on an
uneven playing field with Chinese workers and this measure will
bring concrete action to correct that imbalance. At a time when
more than 14 million Americans are looking for work, the House
must take up this important measure to benefit American
manufacturers and their employees," Representative Sander
Levin, a Michigan Democrat, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)