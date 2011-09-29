* Senate to begin action Monday on China currency bill

* House bill could exceed 218 co-sponsors next week (Adds background, more quotes)

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 A top U.S. Treasury official will travel to Beijing on Friday ahead of votes in the U.S. Senate next week on legislation to crack down on Chinese currency practices believe to cost American jobs.

"While there, Under Secretary (Lael) Brainard will address China's recent efforts to strengthen domestic demand-led growth and create a more level playing field for American workers and businesses, in order to sustain the global recovery," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"She will also reiterate that while the renminbi (China's currency) has appreciated 10 percent adjusted for inflation since June 2010, the currency remains substantially undervalued, and more progress is needed," it said.

The Democratic-controlled Senate will vote late Monday afternoon on whether to take up the currency legislation, which the White House has said it is reviewing. The Senate is expected to spend most of the week on the bill.

A key provision would clear the way for companies to seek countervailing duties against countries with undervalued currencies. U.S. lawmakers contend China undervalues its currency CNY= by as much as 25 to 40 percent.

Beijing has urged lawmakers not to "politicize" differences over China's exchange rate practices by passing the bill. However, even opponents acknowledge the legislation has broad support and probably will pass.

Republican leaders in the House of Representatives have not been eager to pursue a China currency bill, but many rank-and-file Republicans are.

Exactly one year ago on Thursday, the House voted 348-79 to pass a currency bill aimed at China and the number of Republican and Democratic co-sponsors of a similar bill this year in the House continues to grow.

The count could exceed 218 next week, enough to pass the bill if put to vote, a congressional aide said.

"For far too long, American workers have competed on an uneven playing field with Chinese workers and this measure will bring concrete action to correct that imbalance. At a time when more than 14 million Americans are looking for work, the House must take up this important measure to benefit American manufacturers and their employees," Representative Sander Levin, a Michigan Democrat, said in a statement. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)