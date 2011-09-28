WASHINGTON, Sept 28 A senior U.S. Republican senator on Wednesday pressed top Obama administration officials to state the administration's view of China currency legislation that senators will vote on next week.

"Before the Senate moves forward, it's imperative that the 100 members of this body have a full understanding of the Administration's views on this legislation," Senator Orrin Hatch said in a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk.

Hatch, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, asked for a written reply by late Monday afternoon, just before the Senate is scheduled to vote on taking up the bill.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)