WASHINGTON, Sept 28 A senior U.S. Republican
senator on Wednesday pressed top Obama administration officials
to state the administration's view of China currency
legislation that senators will vote on next week.
"Before the Senate moves forward, it's imperative that the
100 members of this body have a full understanding of the
Administration's views on this legislation," Senator Orrin
Hatch said in a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner and U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk.
Hatch, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee,
asked for a written reply by late Monday afternoon, just before
the Senate is scheduled to vote on taking up the bill.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)