WASHINGTON May 25 The United States on Friday
declined to name China a currency manipulator but vowed to press
the Asian economic power to allow its yuan currency to
appreciate more against the dollar.
Some U.S. politicians have argued China has gained an unfair
competitive edge in global markets by keeping the yuan
artificially low to boost exports. American manufacturers say
imports from China cost the United States jobs.
"Available evidence suggests the RMB (yuan) remains
significantly undervalued, and we believe further appreciation
of the RMB against the dollar and other major currencies is
warranted," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement following the
release of its semi-annual report to Congress on international
economic and exchange rate policies.
However, the Treasury again shied away from taking the more
serious step of labeling China a currency manipulator, saying
the statutes covering such a designation "have not been met with
respect to China."
