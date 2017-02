WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. Senate Majority leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday the Democratic Party-led Senate would soon try to pass legislation aimed at forcing China to stop keeping its currency below market value.

"One of the things we're going to do is Chinese currency, which is a jobs bill," Reid told a news conference. He said the legislature would produce a stand-alone bill, which had the support of the opposition Republican Party. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Writing by Paul Eckert, Editing by Sandra Maler)