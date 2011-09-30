UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The White House on Friday reiterated its call for Beijing to allow further appreciation of its currency, ahead of a Senate vote next week on legislation to crack down on China's currency practices.
"We're reviewing the bill. We share concerns about the need for the Chinese currency to appreciate," said White House spokesman Jay Carney. "There has been some progress but there needs to be more."
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.