* Congressman urges U.S., allies to band together
* Says little doubt of China behind cyber attacks
* Companies reluctant to point finger at China
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The chairman of the U.S.
House of Representatives intelligence committee on Tuesday
accused China of widespread cyber economic espionage and said
many U.S. firms were afraid to come forward for fear their
computers would be the targets of even more attacks.
"China's economic espionage has reached an intolerable
level and I believe that the United States and our allies in
Europe and Asia have an obligation to confront Beijing and
demand that they put a stop to this piracy," Republican
Representative Mike Rogers said at a committee hearing on
cybersecurity.
"Beijing is waging a massive trade war on us all, and we
should band together to pressure them to stop," he said in some
of the strongest public accusations by a U.S. official on
Chinese government involvement in cyber espionage.
The senior Democrat on the intelligence committee,
Representative C.A. "Dutch" Ruppersberger, agreed. "We
basically feel very strongly ... that we are being attacked in
an aggressive way by China, possibly Russia, other countries,"
he said.
Internet giant Google (GOOG.O) partially pulled out of
China last year after concerns of censorship and a hacking
episode that it said originated from China.
A growing list of firms have faced cyber attacks, including
Sony (8729.T), Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Citigroup Inc.
(C.N). But it is often unclear where the hacking originated.
Rogers said companies that reported cyber attacks were
"just the tip of the iceberg."
"There are more companies that have been hit that won't
talk about it in the press, for fear of provoking further
Chinese attacks," he said.
Behind closed doors, however, companies describe attacks
that originate in China, he said.
While U.S. officials and firms point the finger at China
for many cyber attacks, China says it is one of the world's
biggest victims of hacking.
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden told the committee that
the odds were greater of China quickly developing effective
defenses to cyber attacks than the United States doing so, in
part because China's political culture is so different.
"Attributing this espionage isn't easy, but talk to any
private sector cyber analyst, and they will tell you there is
little doubt that this is a massive campaign being conducted by
the Chinese government," Rogers said.
NATION STATE PRIME SUSPECT
The representative of a company targeted by a recent cyber
attack told the intelligence committee that it must have been
committed by a nation state -- but did not name it.
"Our conclusion, especially in our discussions with law
enforcement, is that this could not have been perpetrated by
anyone other than a nation state," said Arthur Coviello Jr.,
executive chairman of EMC Corp EMC.N's RSA security
division.
Another witness, Kevin Mandia, told lawmakers that so much
data was being taken from companies that the infrastructure
involved had to be large and the activity was likely condoned
by a nation state. Mandia is the chief executive officer of
Mandiant, which helps companies respond to cyber attacks.
He said generally two regions were involved in cyber
attacks: Eastern Europe and the Asia Pacific.
"The Eastern Europeans, generally it feels criminally
motivated, it's to make money the short way. The Asia-Pacific
intrusions seem to be more low and slow, very sophisticated,
very persistent, harder to remediate. And we do see
commonalities between those attacks," Mandia said.
After the hearing Rogers told reporters he was very
concerned about plans by General Electric (GE.N) to have a
joint venture with a Chinese aviation company, "given the
(Chinese) track record" on intellectual property theft.
(Additional reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Xavier
Briand)