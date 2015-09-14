ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 14 U.S. President Barack Obama will raise concerns about cyber security with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to the White House later this month, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

Earnest said he did not have any updates on the timing of potential cyber-related sanctions against China ahead of that visit. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)