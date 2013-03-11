Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK, March 11 Cyber security has become a growing challenge to the economic relationship between China and the United States, and Beijing needs to recognize the scope of the problem, White House national security adviser Tom Donilon said on Monday.
Donilon said in prepared remarks that U.S. businesses have been increasingly concerned about targeted theft of confidential business information and proprietary technologies through cyber intrusions emanating from China.
He said the international community cannot tolerate such activity and that the issue has become a key point of concern and discussion between the two levels of government. (Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)