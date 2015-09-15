(Adds details, additional sources, paragraphs 1, 3, 9-11)
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The United States does not
plan to impose sanctions on Chinese entities for economic cyber
attacks ahead of next week's U.S. visit by Chinese President Xi
Jinping, a U.S. official and a person briefed on the White
House's thinking said on Tuesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, suggested
the reason was to avoid casting a shadow over Xi's visit rather
than the emergence of any major agreement between the two sides
over how to handle the issue.
Imposing sanctions before Xi's high-profile visit, which
will include a black tie state dinner at the White House hosted
by President Barack Obama, would be a diplomatic disaster, said
the person briefed on the White House's thinking.
The Washington Post first reported the decision, citing a
senior Obama administration official as saying it came after an
all-night meeting on Friday during which the two sides reached
"substantial agreement" on several cybersecurity issues.
The newspaper quoted the official as saying sanctions were
not off the table and China's behavior in cyberspace is still an
issue. "But there is an agreement, and there are not going to be
any sanctions" before Xi arrives on Sept. 24, the official said.
Last week, U.S. officials said Washington was considering
sanctions against both Russian and Chinese individuals and
companies for cyber attacks against U.S. commercial targets.
The sanctions Washington was weighing would not target
suspected hackers of government data but rather foreign citizens
and firms believed responsible for cyber attacks on commercial
enterprises.
If taken, the action would be the administration's first use
of an executive order signed by Obama in April to crack down on
foreign hackers accused of penetrating U.S. computer systems.
Two industry sources following the matter closely said that
the idea of imposing sanctions in general has only mixed support
among big companies that would be the intended beneficiaries.
That is in part because of fear of retaliation and in part
because it could make it harder to do business with existing
partners that might be sanctioned.
The tech industry in general cares more about expanding
access to the Chinese market, which is expected to be a major
topic at the Seattle meetings that Xi will have with the heads
of Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and other
companies.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Joseph Menn; Writing by Arshad
Mohammed; Editing by Alan Crosby)