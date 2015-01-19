BEIJING Jan 19 China dismissed accusations it
stole F-35 stealth fighter plans as groundless on Monday, after
documents leaked by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden on a cyber attack were published by a German magazine.
The Pentagon has previously acknowledged that hackers had
targeted sensitive data for defence programmes such as the F-35
Joint Strike Fighter, but stopped short of publicly blaming
China for the F-35 breach.
Defence experts say that China's home-grown stealth jets had
design elements resembling the F-35.
The Pentagon and the jet's builder, Lockheed Martin Corp
, had said no classified information was taken during the
cyber intrusion.
German magazine Der Spiegel on Saturday published a cache of
Snowden documents, including a top secret U.S. government
presentation that said China stole "many terabytes" of data on
the F-35 programme, including radar designs and engine
schematics.
"The so-called evidence that has been used to launch
groundless accusations against China is completely unjustified,"
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters.
Hong said the "complex nature" of cyber attacks makes it
difficult to pinpoint the relevant attacker, adding that China
wanted to work with other countries to prevent hacking.
"According to the materials presented by the relevant
person, some countries themselves have disgraceful records on
cybersecurity," Hong added.
Snowden's 2013 revelations of the broad reach of the
National Security Agency's (NSA) spying programme sparked
international outrage.
Lockheed Martin is producing the F-35 for the U.S. military
and allies in a $399 billion project, the world's most expensive
weapons programme.
It is intended to deliver advanced stealth capabilities,
improved manoeuvrability and high-tech sensors, but the
programme has struggled with delays and budget overruns.
China unveiled its highly anticipated J-31 twin-engine
fighter jet at an air show late last year in a show of muscle
during a visit to the country by U.S. President Barack Obama.
The aircraft's maker, Aviation Industry Corp of China,
caused a stir when its president, Lin Zuoming, said the jet
could "take down" the F-35.
President Xi Jinping has pushed to toughen the country's 2.3
million-strong armed forces as China takes a more assertive
stance in the region, particularly in the South China and East
China seas.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing
by Nick Macfie)