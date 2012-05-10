* Bill still must be approved by full House and Senate
* Commission hears of risks with estimating China's military
WASHINGTON May 10 Lawmakers in the U.S. House
of Representatives are pushing for the Pentagon to provide more
accurate reports on China's military development and for tighter
controls on defense-related technology transfers to foreign
countries.
Randy Forbes, chairman of the House of Representatives Armed
Services Readiness Subcommittee, said on Thursday the measures -
which his panel included in next year's defense authorization
bill - were aimed at addressing China's two decades of
double-digit military budget growth and "aspirations of
supplanting the U.S. position in the (Asia-Pacific) region."
"Instead of providing a frank assessment of People's
Liberation Army capabilities, the China power report has become
a political document that is watered down by various government
agencies to avoid offending the PRC (People's Republic of
China)," Forbes, a Republican, said in a statement.
China and the United States have become increasingly wary
of each other's strategic intent in recent years. Washington is
concerned about a rapid military buildup by Beijing, even though
it still spends about six times as much on defense as China.
The 2013 bill that sets out policies for the Pentagon still
must be approved by the full House and the Senate before being
sent to President Barack Obama.
Forbes said he added an amendment that would expand the
Pentagon's annual "military power report on China" to add
assessments from top U.S. officers in the Hawaii-based Pacific
Command on gaps in intelligence on China.
A second Forbes amendment calls on the Pentagon to conduct a
"closer examination of military strategies and capabilities that
impose disproportionate costs on potential adversaries such as
China and Iran," said the statement.
The amended defense bill obliges the Pentagon to advise
Congress of the potential national security risks of the
transfer to foreign countries of dual-use or military
technologies developed under Defense Department contracts.
The amendments were unveiled as the U.S.-China Economic and
Security Commission, a separate panel that advises Congress on
China, heard expert testimony on Chinese efforts to innovate
technology, including in the defense sector.
Thomas Mahnken, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College,
told the panel that overestimating China's military growth and
modernization could risk sparking an arms race in the
Asia-Pacific, while underestimating the Chinese build-up could
open the United States and allies to surprises in the future.
"It is increasingly apparent that the United States has
underestimated the scope and pace of Chinese military
modernization," he told the panel, citing the unveiling of a
China's J-20 stealth fighter in January 2011 and an earlier test
of an anti-satellite weapon.
