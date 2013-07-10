By Paul Eckert and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. officials appealed to
China's self-interest on Wednesday with calls for deeper
economic reforms including changes to the exchange rate policy
and a halt to cyber theft of trade secrets - actions they said
would benefit both nations.
Vice President Joe Biden launched the annual U.S.-China
Strategic and Economic Dialogue by stressing the shared stakes
and responsibility to support the global economy.
"The next steps that China needs to take for its own economy
happen to be in the interests of the United States as well," he
said as the two-day talks opened in Washington.
"Your own plans call for the kinds of changes that have to
take place, that are difficult, like here, but if they do, they
will benefit us both, including free exchange rate, shifting to
a consumption-led economy, enforcing intellectual property
rights and renewing innovation," said Biden.
But Biden did not mince words when he raised the hot-button
issue of theft of intellectual property through hacking of
computer networks, a conversation complicated by the fugitive
spy agency contractor Edward Snowden's revelations of U.S.
electronic surveillance around the world.
"Outright cyber-enabling theft that U.S. companies are
experiencing now must be viewed as out of bounds and needs to
stop," said Biden. U.S. officials say all countries spy on each
other, but China is unique in its theft of foreign technology.
Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns and Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew are hosting a Chinese delegation led by State Councilor
Yang Jiechi and Vice Premier Wang Yang for annual talks that
cover both economics and wider geopolitical issues.
Burns filled in for Secretary of State John Kerry, who left
the meetings Wednesday to care for his ailing wife.
The talks were launched in 2008 with aim of managing an
increasingly complex U.S.-China relationship and avoiding
competition between the world's two largest economies from
turning into destabilizing conflict.
U.S. SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD
Wang's remarks to open the forum highlighted China's desire
- voiced by Chinese President Xi Jinping last month in a summit
with President Barack Obama - to forge a new relationship.
"Our job in this round ... is to turn the important
agreements between the two presidents into tangible outcomes,
and add substance to this new model of major country
relationship," he said.
Lew welcomed reform plans circulating in China under the new
administration of Xi, who took office in March.
However, Lew also aired a list of American complaints about
Chinese policies that a watchful U.S. Congress has pressed the
Obama administration to tackle.
The United States seeks "an economic relationship where our
firms and workers operate on a level playing field and where the
rights of those who participate in the global economy -
including innovators and the holders of intellectual property -
are preserved and protected from government-sponsored cyber
intrusion," said Lew.
China denies being behind the hacking and insists it is a
major victim of cyber attacks, including from the United States
- an argument that Beijing sees as strengthened by Snowden's
revelations. The two countries held talks focused on cyber
issues on Monday and discussed the issue again on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
"We were exceptionally clear ... that there is a vast
distinction between intelligence-gathering activities that all
countries do and the theft of intellectual property for the
benefit of businesses," said a senior U.S. official.
"We were very frank with them that you cannot mix apples and
oranges in this case," added a second official.
U.S. businesses also complain about policies that require
foreigners to transfer technology to China to gain access to the
market, barriers to farm goods, and financial and regulatory
favoritism to China's state-owned companies.
When the meeting split into separate strategic and economic
talks, Lew again stressed the importance of reforms - including
to the exchange rate - to shift China's economy from reliance on
investment and exports to growth driven by consumption.
"Exchange rate reform is an essential part of this process
because it will boost the purchasing power of Chinese
households," he told senior U.S. and Chinese officials.
"The transition will not be easy. But as long as it is
delayed, risks in the system continue to build," added Lew.
In response, Wang said, "I think it will take us at least 5
years to resolve those issues and reach consensus."
Wang said China had learned much from listening to other
views as it modernized its economy since the 1970s. But there
were limits to China's tolerance of criticism, he said.
"Like the United States, we will never accept views, however
presented, that undermine our basic system or national
interests," Wang said.
China was expected to air concerns of its own about U.S.
policy, including Beijing's demand that Washington ease Cold
War-era controls on high technology exports and clarify the
approval process for Chinese acquisitions of American companies.
Across the U.S. capital lawmakers showed their ambivalence
about Chinese investment, questioning the head of Smithfield
Foods over the proposed sale of the Virginia ham maker
to China's largest pork producer.