SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew on Tuesday said a strong dollar remains good for
America, especially when it appreciates because of a strong
domestic economy.
"A strong dollar is good for the United States, especially
when it's reflecting a strong U.S. economy relative to other
economies." Lew told an audience following a speech on America's
relationship with China. "It's a very different story if it's
the result of unfair intervention."
