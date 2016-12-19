UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING Dec 19 China's foreign ministry said on Monday it believes the U.S. drone issue will be appropriately handled, after the country's defence ministry said it would return an underwater U.S. drone seized by a naval vessel last week in the South China Sea.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders