BEIJING Dec 20 China's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it had returned to the United States a U.S. underwater drone taken by a Chinese naval vessel in the South China Sea last week.

"After friendly consultations between the Chinese and U.S. sides, the handover work for the U.S. underwater drone was smoothly completed in relevant waters in the South China Sea at midday on Dec. 20," the ministry said in a short statement.

