UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING Dec 20 China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that U.S. criticism of the drone issue is unreasonable, after China returned an underwater U.S. drone taken by a Chinese naval vessel last week in the South China Sea.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing, adding she had not seen a Pentagon statement saying the drone was "unlawfully seized".
The Chinese Defence Ministry confirmed the handover in an earlier statement. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders