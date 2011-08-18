BEIJING Aug 18 China's vice president expressed confidence in the fundamentals of the U.S. economy and prospects for the future, a senior Obama administration official accompanying U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on a visit to China said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Biden told China's vice president, Xi Jinping, in talks aimed at shoring up faith in the dollar that global economic health rests on the United States and China finding common ground. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Ken Wills)