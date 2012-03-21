(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan talked by
phone on Wednesday about the U.S.-China economic relationship
and developments in the global economy, a U.S. Treasury official
said.
Geithner and Wang also discussed plans for the next
U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue and the upcoming
meeting between U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese
President Hu Jintao at a nuclear summit in Seoul, the official
added.
No more details of the call were provided.
The United States and China have not yet announced dates for
their annual Strategic and Economic Dialogue, which brings
together top officials from both countries to discuss an array
of foreign policy and economic concerns.
Concerns about Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs are
expected to be discussed next week at the Nuclear Security
Summit in Seoul with some 50 world leaders.
North Korea, which is not attending the summit, has called
it a "childish farce" and an "intolerable grave provocation."
