WASHINGTON, April 11 A U.S. Navy officer is in
custody at a military prison under charges of espionage, White
House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.
The officer is being held at the Navy Consolidated Brig in
Chesapeake, Virginia, Earnest said.
He declined to comment on the "substance of the allegations"
and referred reporters' questions about allegations of the
officer passing sensitive U.S. intelligence and state secrets to
other countries to the Department of the Navy.
A U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday that a U.S. Navy
officer with access to sensitive U.S. intelligence faces
espionage charges over accusations he passed state secrets,
possibly to China and Taiwan.
(Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)