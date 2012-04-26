SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that Europe has the capacity to deal with its debt crisis by itself but said the U.S. was also assisting it by offering dollar swap lines to the continent's banks.

"Europe has the financial resources to manage this and we want to make sure the world understands that the principal financial burden for managing Europe's crisis is going to have to fall on the Europeans," he said after addressing the Commonwealth Club of California.

He said dollar swap lines provided by the Federal Reserve to European banks were "tremendously beneficial" for Europe by providing liquidity to its banking system and said it was wrong for anyone to say the United States was not assisting Europe. (Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Sandra Maler)