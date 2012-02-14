WASHINGTON Feb 14 The United States and China will keep looking at how they can help Europe tackle its sovereign debt crisis, according to a joint statement released by the White House on Tuesday as Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping met with U.S. leaders.

"The United States and China are committed to continuing to exchange views on developments in European financial markets and discuss approaches that can support Europe's own efforts to respond to its sovereign debt crisis," the statement said. (Reporting By Alister Bull and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)