WASHINGTON Feb 14 The United States and
China will keep looking at how they can help Europe tackle its
sovereign debt crisis, according to a joint statement released
by the White House on Tuesday as Chinese Vice President Xi
Jinping met with U.S. leaders.
"The United States and China are committed to continuing to
exchange views on developments in European financial markets and
discuss approaches that can support Europe's own efforts to
respond to its sovereign debt crisis," the statement said.
(Reporting By Alister Bull and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra
Maler)