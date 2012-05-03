BEIJING May 3 China is willing to reform its export-credit financing system, which some countries say give Chinese companies an unfair advantage, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

"We have seen a very important shift in position on the part of Chinese authorities. They are now talking about sitting down and negotiating a new international agreement on disciplines on export credits," the official said on the sidelines of the annual U.S.-China economic and diplomatic meetings in Beijing.

