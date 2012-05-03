(Adds comment, details)
BEIJING May 3 China is willing to reform its
export-credit financing, a senior U.S. official said on
Thursday, a move than can help level the playing field between
Chinese exporters and companies in other countries.
"We have seen a very important shift in position on the part
of Chinese authorities," the official said on the sidelines of
the annual U.S.-China economic and diplomatic meetings in
Beijing.
"They are now talking about sitting down and negotiating a
new international agreement on disciplines on export credits,"
the official said.
The United States, the 27 nations of the European Union,
Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Norway and
Switzerland already have rules on the use of government export
credits under the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development, a rich nations club.
China is not party to that pact and U.S. companies have
complained that its cheap government-backed financing often
makes it difficult to conclude sales.
The U.S. official said that an agreement with China would
help level the playing field between China and other countries
whose exporters are competing on the "quality and their products
rather than how much subsidies a government provides."
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner
and Ramya Venugopal)