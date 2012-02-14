* White House says goal is to strike a deal by 2014
* U.S. companies complain of China-backed financing
* Issue ties into future of U.S. Export-Import Bank
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 The United States and
China agreed on Tuesday to open talks on setting guidelines for
export-credit financing, an area where Beijing's aggressive
practices have raised U.S. concerns.
The White House said the United States and China would
establish an international working group that included other
major providers of government-backed loan guarantees "with the
goal of concluding an agreement by 2014."
The announcement followed a meeting between President Barack
Obama and China's leader-in-waiting, Vice President Xi Jinping.
The two sides agreed to make "concrete progress towards a
set of international guidelines on the provision of official
export financing that, taking into account varying national
interests and situations, are consistent with international best
practices," the White House said.
The United States, the 27 nations of the European Union,
Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Norway and
Switzerland already have rules on the use of government export
credits under the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development, a rich nations club.
China is not party to that pact and U.S. companies have
complained that its cheap government-backed financing often
makes it difficult to conclude sales.
"This is a welcome development, because China is not now
under any export financing disciplines at all," said Frank
Vargo, vice president for international economic affairs at the
National Association of Manufacturers.
"China is outside that (OECD) pact and has been undercutting
everyone," Vargo added, although he cautioned the reference in
the White House statement to varying national interests and
situations creates a "huge loophole" that could render any
agreement with China meaningless.
The move comes as the U.S. Export-Import Bank, the country's
official export credit agency, is up for reauthorization in
Congress and facing opposition from some Republicans on the
grounds that it is "corporate welfare."
That has prompted groups such as the National Association of
Manufacturers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to launch a major
lobbying campaign to get it renewed.
"Failure to reauthorize Ex-Im would amount to unilateral
disarmament in the face of other nations' aggressive trade
finance programs ... (and) put billions of dollars in U.S.
exports and thousands of American jobs at risk," business groups
said in a letter on Tuesday to members of Congress.
They said China provides eleven times as much export
financing as the United States, Japan more than five times as
much and Canada three times as much.
"Frankly, the best thing would be for the United States to
match China's terms, as the Eximbank did in the case of
supporting U.S. locomotive exports to Pakistan against a Chinese
producer," Vargo said.
"If China knows there is nothing to be gained in trying to
undercut others, there will be more of an incentive to actually
begin following the internationally accepted rules," he said.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Xavier Briand)