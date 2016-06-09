Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
* Aberdeen fund manager sinks on further outflows (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices at close)
June 9 A California woman was convicted on Thursday by a federal jury in Florida of conspiring to illegally export fighter jet engines and a military drone to China, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Wenxia Man, 45, of San Diego, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for violating the Arms Export Control Act by conspiring to export engines used in F-35, F-22 and F-16 U.S. fighter jets, and a drone capable of firing Hellfire missiles, the department said in a statement. Sentencing is set for Aug. 19.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 DONG Energy, the world's biggest offshore wind farm developer, on Thursday reported its first full-year net profit since 2011, but will face tough competition for projects in Europe and the United States from new players that are pushing down margins.
BELGRADE, Feb 2 Serbia's Transportation Ministry on Thursday partially lifted a ban on navigation on the Danube and Sava rivers following the removal of ice blocks that have clogged the waterways since mid-January.