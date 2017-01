WASHINGTON Aug 19 A California woman was sentenced on Friday to 50 months in prison for conspiring to illegally export fighter jet engines, a military drone and technical data on the weapons to China, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Wenxia Man, 45, of San Diego was convicted in June by a Florida jury of one count of conspiring to export the military equipment without a license. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)