* Investment drive is dominated by Chinese state-owned firms
* Report urges vigilance as firms pursue non-market goals
WASHINGTON Nov 7 China's fast-growing direct
investment in the United States has created jobs and helped some
firms and localities, but the security and economic risks posed
by the large Chinese state role made such investment a
"potential Trojan horse," a congressional advisory panel said in
a study on Wednesday.
The study, commissioned by U.S.-China Economic and Security
Review Commission, found that Chinese-owned firms in the United
States added between 10,000 and 20,000 workers in the past five
years and helped shore up financially troubled U.S. firms.
At the same time, China's foreign direct investment (FDI) is
spearheaded by state-owned enterprises that enjoy government
subsidies and other market-distorting policies that support
industrial policy and non-market goals of the Chinese
government, it said.
"Based on this juxtaposition, some will conclude that
Chinese FDI in the United States is a potential Trojan horse,"
the report concluded.
Estimates by private economists put Chinese direct
investment in the United States at $30 billion through the end
of 2011, while official estimates count $5.8 billion through
2010. The number is expected to increase rapidly, said the
study.
"These entities are potentially disruptive because they
frequently respond to policies of the Chinese government, which
is the ultimate beneficial owner of U.S affiliates of China's
SOE (state-owned enterprises)," the report warned.
The ample flow of subsidies to state-owned enterprises from
the national and local governments and state-owned financial
institutions "raises the possibility that Chinese largesse could
determine market outcomes for purchases of U.S. businesses," it
said.
The study - conducted for the commission by consultants
Capital Trade Inc. in Washington - also pointed to economic
security and national security risks that have colored U.S.
debate on Chinese investment and caused lawmakers and officials
to question if not reject several recent high-profile deals.
Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies, the world's
second-biggest telecoms equipment maker - and a smaller firm
called ZTE - spent much of this year under siege by U.S.
lawmakers who suspect Huawei has close ties to Beijing and that
its equipment could be used for espionage.
"China's current policy guidance directs firms to obtain
leapfrog technologies to create national champions in key
emerging industries, while investment guidance encourages
technology acquisition, energy security, and export
facilitation," said the 145-page report.
In October, President Barack Obama cited security concerns
in blocking a bid by Ralls Corp, which is owned by two Chinese
nationals, to build wind farms close to a naval training site in
Oregon used to test unmanned drones.
The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission is a
panel set up in 2000 to monitor the national security
implications of the trade and economic relationship between the
two countries.