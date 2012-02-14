WASHINGTON Feb 14 Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday Beijing had taken steps to address U.S. concerns about trade balances and intellectual property and hoped Washington would address Chinese demands to lift restrictions on high-tech exports to China.

Speaking at an event with U.S. business leaders, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said China's currency had appreciated but was still undervalued. (Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Will Dunham)