BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
WASHINGTON Feb 15 Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that China is allowing its currency to gradually appreciate over the U.S. dollar but said it had to move "more quickly."
"We think they have some ways to go, we would like them to move more quickly," Geithner told a House of Representatives hearing to examine the administration's $3.8 trilion budget. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai)
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017