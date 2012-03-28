WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that it was important for the United States that China allow its currency to appreciate over the U.S. dollar.

"It is very important for us that China continue to allow their exchange rate to rise against the dollar," Geithner told a congressional panel. "We agree that they have some ways to go," he said.