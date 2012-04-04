CHICAGO, April 4 The United States thinks
China's currency is still undervalued but has seen the Chinese
government paring back efforts to keep the currency weaker, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.
"China has an undervalued currency - less undervalued than
it was, but still undervalued," Geithner told the Chicago
Economic Club in Chicago.
"They are running a policy, even though they are loosening
up these controls (on the exchange rate), still designed to slow
the pace at which market forces are allowed to push the exchange
rate higher."
