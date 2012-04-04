CHICAGO, April 4 The United States thinks China's currency is still undervalued but has seen the Chinese government paring back efforts to keep the currency weaker, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.

"China has an undervalued currency - less undervalued than it was, but still undervalued," Geithner told the Chicago Economic Club in Chicago.

"They are running a policy, even though they are loosening up these controls (on the exchange rate), still designed to slow the pace at which market forces are allowed to push the exchange rate higher." (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Additional reporting by Jason Lange and Glenn Somerville in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)