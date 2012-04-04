WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that a slower pace of growth
in China's economy was no cause for alarm, adding that it had
been growing too rapidly for its own good.
"Really what is happening in China is growth is slowing to a
more sustainable pace. They were growing faster than they could
sustain over time," Geithner said in an interview with Fox
Business TV. "So they started to gradually tamper the rate of
growth. They did that by design because it was growing too
fast," he said.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Rachelle Younglai)