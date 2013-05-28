WASHINGTON May 28 President Barack Obama will
discuss cyber security with Chinese President Xi Jinping during
a meeting in California next week, as Washington becomes
increasingly worried about Chinese hacking of U.S. military
networks.
"Cyber security is a key priority of this administration. It
is a key concern that we have," White House spokesman Jay Carney
told reporters on Air Force One as Obama flew to New Jersey.
"It is an issue that we raise at every level in our meetings
with our Chinese counterparts, and I'm sure it will be a topic
of discussion when the president meets with President Xi in
California in early June," he said.
The Pentagon underscored its concerns in a report to
Congress earlier this month, accusing China of using cyber
espionage to modernize its military. It said the U.S. government
has been the target of hacking that appeared to be "attributable
directly to the Chinese government and military."
But Pentagon spokesman George Little and other defense
officials downplayed as outdated and overstated a report in
Tuesday's Washington Post, which cited a Defense Science Board
(DSB) report as saying that Chinese hackers have gained access
to designs of more than two dozen major U.S. weapons systems.
The newspaper said the compromised U.S. designs included
those for combat aircraft and ships, as well as missile defenses
vital for Europe, Asia and the Gulf. But Little said it was
wrong to suggest that U.S. capabilities had been eroded.
"We maintain full confidence in our weapons platforms,"
Little said in a statement. "Suggestions that cyber intrusions
have somehow led to the erosion of our capabilities or
technological edge are incorrect."
Little said the department was taking steps to strengthen
the military's cyber capabilities, improve security of
government networks and get more insight into threats faced by
U.S. defense companies.
A Defense Department spokesman said some findings of the
Defense Science Board report were dated because much of its
research was completed two years ago, but it had highlighted
some security issues that needed attention.
"Despite significant gains to better posture the department
against cyber threats, the DSB report outlines several areas of
concern that we will address promptly to ensure the viability of
our cyber capabilities and defenses," the spokesman said.
"The findings of the DSB report make it clear that much work
remains as we establish the right balance of integrated cyber
defenses, capabilities and forces."
Among the weapons listed as compromised were the advanced
Patriot missile system, the Navy's Aegis ballistic missile
defense systems, the F/A-18 fighter jet, the V-22 Osprey, the
Black Hawk helicopter and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
The report did not specify the extent or time of the
cyber-thefts or indicate if they involved computer networks of
the U.S. government, contractors or subcontractors.
But the espionage would give China knowledge that could be
exploited in a conflict, such as the ability to knock out
communications and corrupting data, the Post said. It also could
speed China's development of its defense technology.
China dismissed as groundless the Pentagon's report to
Congress earlier this month.
China also dismissed as without foundation a February report
by the U.S. computer security company Mandiant, which said a
secretive Chinese military unit was probably behind a series of
hacking attacks targeting the United States that had stolen data
from 100 companies.
AUSTRALIAN "SECURITY BLUNDER"
In Australia, a news report by Australia's ABC Television
said hackers linked to China stole the floor plans of a A$630
million headquarters for the Australia Security Intelligence
Organization, the country's domestic spy agency.
The attack through the computers of a construction
contractor exposed not only building layouts, but also the
location of communication and computer networks, it said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei, asked about the
report, said China disapproved of hacking.
"China pays high attention to the cyber security issue and
is firmly opposed to all forms of hacker attacks," Hong said at
a daily briefing. "Since it is very difficult to find out the
origin of hacker attacks, it is very difficult to find out who
carried out such attacks."
"I don't know what the evidence is for media to make such
kinds of reports," Hong added.
Repeating China's position that every country is susceptible
to cyber attacks, Hong said nations should make joint efforts
toward a secure and open Internet.
The building is to be part of an electronic intelligence
gathering network that includes the United States and Britain.
Its construction has been plagued by delays and cost over-runs,
with some builders blaming late design changes on cyber attacks.
The influential Greens party said the hacking was a
"security blunder of epic proportions" and called for an
inquiry, but the government did not confirm the breach.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard said the reports were
"inaccurate", but declined to say how.
Despite being one of Beijing's major trade partners,
Australia is seen by China as the southern fulcrum of a U.S.
military pivot to the Asia-Pacific. In 2011, it agreed to host
thousands of U.S. Marines in near-permanent rotation.