(Corrects amount of Ontario grant, in paragraph 7, to C$6.5
million from C$67 million)
* Canada invokes "national security exception"
* Suggests Huawei may be excluded from building network
* U.S. House report urged U.S. firms not to deal with Huawei
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Oct 9 The Canadian government hinted
strongly on Tuesday it would exclude Chinese telecom equipment
giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from helping to build
a secure government communications network because of possible
security risks.
Ottawa has invoked a national security exception to allow it
to discriminate, without violating international trade
obligations, against companies it deems to be too risky to be
involved in putting together the network for carrying government
phone calls, emails and data center services.
"The government's going to be choosing carefully in the
construction of this network, and it has invoked the national
security exception for the building of this network," Andrew
MacDougall, spokesman for Conservative Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, told a news conference.
"I'll leave it to you if you think ... Huawei should be a
part of a Canadian government security system," MacDougall said.
MacDougall was speaking in reaction to a report on Monday
from the U.S. House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee,
which urged U.S. firms to stop doing business with Huawei and
another Chinese company, ZTE Corp . It
warned that China could use their network equipment for
cyber-espionage.
CBC television reported that the committee chairman, Rep.
Mike Rogers, is also urging Canadian companies not to do
business with Huawei.
Huawei has a thriving business in Canada. It won a contract
in 2008 to build telecommunications networks for domestic
operators Telus Corp and BCE Inc's Bell Canada,
and it has even received a C$6.5 million ($6.6 million) grant
from the province of Ontario towards a C$67 million investment
by Huawei in research and development.
"The national security exception only applies to foreign
companies," said Huawei Technologies Canada Co Ltd spokesman
Scott Bradley.
"Huawei is fully incorporated in Canada, and operates as a
subsidiary Canadian company. This alone effectively enables us
to bid on any potential procurement opportunities."
In invoking the security exception for the government
network, Canada has not gone as far as Australia, which has
barred Huawei from taking part in contracts to build the
government's $38 billion national broadband
network.
Bradley suggested the Australian decision was taken for
other reasons.
"Australia has made pretty clear direction that they are
trying to cozy up to the United States right now in terms of
their trade relationship," he said, adding that Australia has
also agreed to have 2,500 U.S. troops stationed there.
David Skillicorn, Internet security expert at Queen's
University in Kingston, Ontario, said he supports the U.S.
recommendation not to deal with Huawei and said Ottawa should
revisit its decision to let it operate in Canada.
"The Harper government is putting Canadian
telecommunications companies at risk. We shouldn't be rolling
out the red carpet for this company," he said.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)