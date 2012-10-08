* China's telecom gear makers pose potential risk - panel
* House Intelligence Cttee seeks to block any M&A
* Huawei is world's No.2 telecoms gear maker by revs, ZTE
* ZTE Hong Kong-listed shares down 6 pct
* U.S. should set "prejudices" aside - China foreign
ministry
By Jim Wolf and Lee Chyen Yee
WASHINGTON/HONG KONG, Oct 8 China's top telecoms
gear makers should be shut out of the U.S. market as potential
Chinese state influence on them poses a security threat, the
U.S. House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee said in a
draft of a report to be released on Monday.
U.S. intelligence must stay focused on efforts by Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
to expand in the United States, and tell the private sector as
much as possible about the purported espionage threat, the panel
leaders said, based on their 11-month investigation of the two
firms.
Employee-owned and unlisted Huawei is the world's
second-biggest maker of routers, switches and telecoms equipment
by revenue after Sweden's Ericsson. ZTE ranks fifth.
In the global mobile phone sector, ZTE is fourth and Huawei
sixth.
Huawei generated around 4 percent of its group sales from
the United States, while ZTE's U.S. revenues made up 2-3 percent
of its overall figure. The bulk of both companies' U.S. sales
comes from selling handsets through U.S. carriers such as
Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile USA.
"The impact will be quite limited if the report is referring
just to telecoms equipment, but it's another story if handsets
are included as well," said Huang Leping, an analyst at Nomura
Securities. "Huawei and ZTE handsets have been consistently
gaining market share in the United States."
In the U.S. handsets market where Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics dominate, ZTE ranks sixth and
Huawei eighth, according to industry figures.
"POLITICAL DISTRACTION"
The broadside - just a month before U.S. presidential
elections where the impact of China's growth on U.S. jobs has
been a campaign issue - comes as Huawei mulls a possible initial
public offering, sources said, as part of its efforts to allay
suspicions that have all but blocked its U.S. ambitions,
including business tie-ups.
Huawei has been looking at the listing issue for years, but
there has been little progress due to its complicated share
structure and whether a listing would actually help, given that
U.S. lawmakers remain suspicious of ZTE even though it's a
listed company, analysts said.
Huawei spokesman William Plummer rejected the committee's
allegations in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"Baseless suggestions otherwise or purporting that Huawei is
somehow uniquely vulnerable to cyber mischief ignore technical
and commercial realities, recklessly threaten American jobs and
innovation, do nothing to protect national security, and should
be exposed as dangerous political distractions from legitimate
public-private initiatives to address what are global and
industry-wide cyber challenges," he said.
For its part, ZTE released a copy of the letter on Monday it
sent to the committee after a hearing in September, stating it
"profoundly disagrees" with the claim that it is directed or
controlled by the Chinese government. "ZTE should not be a focus
of this investigation to the exclusion of the much larger
Western vendors," it said.
At a briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman
Hong Lei said Chinese telecoms firms operate according to market
principles. "We hope the U.S. Congress will set aside prejudices
and respect the facts, and also do more that is beneficial to
Sino-American economic and trade ties, rather than the
contrary," he said.
ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 6 percent on
Monday in their biggest one-day drop in more than a month. The
benchmark index fell 0.9 percent.
Separately, U.S. network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc
said it ended a longstanding sales partnership with ZTE
after an internal investigation into allegations the Chinese
firm sold Cisco networking gear to Iran.
"CREDIBLE ALLEGATIONS"
The U.S. panel's draft report faulted both Huawei and ZTE
for failing to satisfy its requests for documents, including
detailed information about formal relationships or regulatory
interaction with Chinese authorities.
U.S. companies thinking about buying from Huawei should
"find another vendor if you care about your intellectual
property; if you care about your consumers' privacy and you care
about the national security of the United States of America,"
panel chairman Mike Rogers said in comments broadcast late on
Sunday on the CBS News program "60 Minutes."
Rogers and the committee's top Democrat, C.A. Ruppersberger,
have scheduled a 10 a.m. Eastern time (1400 GMT) news conference
to release the final, unclassified version of their report.
The panel said it received credible allegations from unnamed
industry experts and current and former Huawei employees
suggesting Huawei, in particular, may be guilty of bribery and
corruption, discriminatory behavior and copyright infringement.
The committee plans to refer such allegations to the Justice
Department and Department of Homeland Security, according to the
draft made available to Reuters. "U.S. network providers and
system developers are strongly encouraged to seek other vendors
for their projects," it said.
The document cited what it called long-term security risks
supposedly linked with the companies' equipment and services.
Based on classified and unclassified information, Huawei and
ZTE, which are both based in Shenzhen, China, "cannot be trusted
to be free of foreign state influence and thus pose a security
threat to the United States and to our systems," it said. Huawei
and ZTE are rapidly becoming "dominant global players" in the
telecommunications market, which is intertwined with
computerized controls for electric power grids; banking and
finance systems; gas, oil and water systems and rail and
shipping, it noted.
ZTE's U.S. telecoms infrastructure equipment sales last year
were less than $30 million. In contrast, two of the larger
Western vendors alone had combined U.S. sales that topped $14
billion, ZTE told the committee in its Sept. 25 letter, an
apparent reference to Finland-based Nokia Siemens Networks
and Paris-based Alcatel Lucent.
"It seems self-evident that the universe of companies
examined by the Committee is so small as to omit most of the
equipment actually employed in the U.S. telecom infrastructure
system," the letter said.
"MEANS, OPPORTUNITY, MOTIVE"
Huawei and ZTE may not be the only companies that present a
risk to U.S. infrastructure, the committee's draft report said,
but they are the two largest Chinese-founded, Chinese-owned
companies seeking to market critical network equipment to the
United States. Beijing has the "means, opportunity and motive"
to use them to its own ends, it added.
Top executives of both told a committee hearing on Sept. 13
that their companies would never bow to a hypothetical Chinese
government effort to exploit their products for espionage,
equating any such move with corporate suicide. "Huawei has not
and will not jeopardize our global commercial success nor the
integrity of our customers' networks for any third party,
government or otherwise," senior vice president Charles Ding
testified at the time.
U.S. intelligence officials have publicly denounced China as
the world's most active perpetrator of economic espionage
against the United States.
Huawei has marketed its network equipment in the United
States since last year, and has sold to a range of small- to
medium-sized carriers nationwide, particularly in rural areas.
Founded by CEO Ren Zhengfei 25 years ago after he was laid
off by the Chinese army, Huawei has marketed mobile phones
through a broader range of U.S. carriers for the last four
years. U.S. sales totalled $1.3 billion last year, out of
overall sales of $32 billion, executives said.