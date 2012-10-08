WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. telecommunications
operators should not do business with China's top telecom gear
makers because potential Chinese state influence on the
companies poses a security threat, the U.S. House of
Representatives Intelligence Committee said in a report on
Monday.
The report follows an 11-month investigation by the
committee into Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
. The companies have been fighting an
uphill battle to overcome U.S. lawmakers' suspicions and expand
in the United States after becoming key players in the worldwide
market.
The House Intelligence Committee's concerns are bound to set
back the companies' U.S. prospects and may also lead to strains
in ties between the United States and China, the world's two
biggest economies.
Committee Chairman Rogers, at a press conference to release
the report, said the panel was stopping short of urging a U.S.
boycott of mobile phones and other handheld devices made by
Huawei and ZTE.
The panel's warning pertains only to devices that involve
processing of data on a large scale, Rogers said in reply to a
question.
Employee-owned Huawei is the world's second-biggest maker of
routers, switches and other telecommunications equipment after
Sweden's Ericsson. ZTE ranks fifth.
The committee warning comes as Huawei considers a possible
initial public offering, sources said, as part of an effort to
overcome suspicions that have all but blocked its U.S. efforts,
including business tie-ins.
Huawei spokesman William Plummer rejected the committee's
allegations in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"Baseless suggestions otherwise or purporting that Huawei is
somehow uniquely vulnerable to cyber mischief ignore technical
and commercial realities, recklessly threaten American jobs and
innovation, do nothing to protect national security, and should
be exposed as dangerous political distractions from legitimate
public-private initiatives to address what are global and
industry-wide cyber challenges," he said.
For its part, ZTE released a copy of a letter it sent to the
committee last month, stating it "profoundly disagrees" with
allegations that it is directed or controlled by the Chinese
government.
"ZTE should not be a focus of this investigation to the
exclusion of the much larger Western vendors," it said.
ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares fell as much as 3.4 percent
early on Monday.
It was not immediately clear whether the committee warning
would curb mobile phone sales that Huawei and ZTE do with
customers such as Verizon and Sprint.
The panel's report faulted both companies for failing to
fully satisfy the committee's requests for documents to allay
its security concerns, including detailed information about
formal relationships or regulatory interaction with Chinese
authorities.
U.S. companies weighing purchases from Huawei should "find
another vendor if you care about your intellectual property; if
you care about your consumers' privacy and you care about the
national security of the United States of America," Rogers said
in comments broadcast Sunday night on the CBS News program "60
Minutes."
"CREDIBLE ALLEGATIONS"
The panel said it had received credible allegations from
unnamed current and former Huawei employees suggesting Huawei
may be guilty of bribery and corruption, discriminatory behavior
and copyright infringement.
Such allegations will be referred to the Justice Department
and Department of Homeland Security for investigation, the panel
said.
"U.S. network providers and system developers are strongly
encouraged to seek other vendors for their projects," it said.
It cited what it called long-term security risks supposedly
linked with the companies' equipment and services. It did not
provide any hard evidence to back up its concerns, at least not
in the unclassified version of the report.
A classified annex provides "significantly more information
adding to the committee's concerns," the report said. "The
information cannot be shared publicly without risking U.S.
national security."
Based on classified and unclassified information, Huawei and
ZTE, which are both based in Shenzhen, China, "cannot be trusted
to be free of foreign state influence and thus pose a security
threat to the United States and to our systems," it said.
Huawei and ZTE are rapidly becoming "dominant global
players" in the telecommunications market, the report said. It
noted that telecoms are intertwined with computerized controls
for electric power grids; banking and finance systems; gas, oil
and water systems and rail and shipping.
ZTE's US telecom infrastructure equipment sales last year
were less than $30 million.
In contrast, two of the larger Western vendors alone had
combined U.S. sales that topped $14 billion, ZTE told the
committee, an apparent reference to Espoo, Finland-based Nokia
Siemens Networks NOKI.UL and Paris-based Alcatel Lucent
.
"It seems self-evident that the universe of companies
examined by the Committee is so small as to omit most of the
equipment actually employed in the U.S. telecom infrastructure
system," ZTE said in a Sept. 25 letter to the panel.
"MEANS, OPPORTUNITY, MOTIVE"
Huawei and ZTE may not be the only companies that present a
risk to U.S. infrastructure, the committee's report said, but
they are the two largest Chinese-founded, Chinese-owned
companies seeking to market critical network equipment in the
United States. Beijing has the "means, opportunity and motive"
to use them to its own ends, it added.
Top executives of both told a committee hearing on Sept. 13
that their companies would never bow to a hypothetical Chinese
government effort to exploit their products for espionage,
saying such a move would be corporate suicide.
"Huawei has not and will not jeopardize our global
commercial success nor the integrity of our customers' networks
for any third party, government or otherwise," senior vice
president Charles Ding testified at the time.
The committee is calling on an interagency government group
that reviews national security implications of foreign
investments to block acquisitions, takeovers or mergers
involving Huawei and ZTE.
In addition, it said Congress should give thorough
consideration to legislation seeking to expand the role of the
interagency group, known as the Committee on Foreign Investments
in the United States, to include purchasing agreements.
U.S. intelligence officials have publicly denounced China as
the world's most active perpetrator of economic espionage
against the United States.
Huawei has marketed its network equipment in the United
States since last year. It has sold to a range of small- to
medium-sized carriers nationwide, particularly in rural
areas. It has marketed mobile phones through a broader range of
U.S. carriers for the last four years.