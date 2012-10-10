* House panel receives "dozens" of calls on Huawei
* Huawei, ZTE deny panel's allegations
* Intelligence officials split on evidence of espionage
* Committee staffer cites incident with Cricket
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 A U.S. congressional report
that urged American companies to stop doing business with
Chinese telecom equipment makers Huawei and ZTE
has triggered a fresh wave of complaints
against the firms, opening a second phase to the panel's
investigation.
A staff member of the House of Representatives Intelligence
Committee said the panel has been receiving "dozens and dozens"
of calls from current and former employees and customers
reporting supposedly suspicious equipment behavior, chiefly
involving Huawei.
"I don't think the companies should expect our attention to
stop," the staff member told Reuters, adding that the panel
would follow up on new leads. The staffer was not authorized to
speak publicly on the matter.
In a report issued on Monday after an 11-month
investigation, the House committee warned U.S. industry that
Beijing could use equipment made by the two companies to spy on
certain communications and threaten vital systems through
computerized links. It urged network providers to seek other
vendors.
The report also advised the Committee on Foreign Investments
in the United States (CFIUS), an inter-agency government panel
that vets foreign deals for security concerns, to block any
future business tie-ups involving Huawei or ZTE and U.S.
companies.
Huawei, the world's second-largest maker of routers and
other telecom gear, and ZTE, the fifth-largest, both rejected
the allegations. China's Commerce Ministry said the U.S.
committee had "made groundless accusations against China."
Adding to Huawei's problems, Canada indicated on Tuesday
that it would exclude Huawei from firms allowed to build a
secure Canadian government communications network, citing
possible security risks.
In March, Australia barred Huawei from seeking contracts for
the country's National Broadband Network due to cyber security
concerns.
By contrast, the European Commission has delayed a trade
case against the two Chinese telecom equipment makers, easing
tensions between the European Union and its second-biggest
trading partner.
Huawei is employee owned, has operations in more than 150
countries, with more than two-third of its annual revenue of
$32.4 billion earned outside of China.
In early trade on Wednesday, ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares
were up as much as 4 percent after having fallen 11 percent
during the previous two days. Several brokerages said the
investigations were likely to have minimum impact on ZTE's
bottom line, with investors switching their focus to 4G
spending, which is expected to benefit the company.
The U.S. panel's 52-page report did not present concrete
evidence that the companies' equipment had been used for
espionage, but a classified annex provides "significantly more
information adding to the committee's concerns," it said.
Current and former U.S. intelligence officials said Huawei
and ZTE, both based in Shenzhen in southern China, pose
potential national security threats, but there did not appear to
be a consensus about whether security breaches involving their
equipment had been confirmed.
One former U.S. official said there were "smoking guns" that
justified suspicions about Huawei, noting that the defense
industry was a primary target. Another former senior U.S.
intelligence official said the threat of illegal eavesdropping
may be more theoretical than actual.
On Monday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers
referred to alleged instances of "beaconing" of information to
China, though he did not name any specific users of Huawei's
equipment that had been affected.
When asked for examples of such unauthorized transfer of
information stored on a network, the staff member referred to an
incident involving wireless operator Cricket, which is the
operating subsidiary of Leap Wireless International Inc
. Cricket uses Huawei to deploy its wireless network.
SAN ANTONIO VIRUS CASE
In May this year, unusual activity was observed on a Cricket
network node in San Antonio, Texas, while Huawei equipment was
being used there, the staff member said. According to this
account, there was concern that information from the network was
being sent without authorization to China.
Greg Lund, a spokesman for Cricket, said that some of its
computers had been infected with viruses earlier this year, and
an investigation revealed they were related to Huawei personnel
working in the company's facilities. However, the investigation
found no evidence that Cricket or its customers' proprietary or
confidential information had been accessed, Lund said.
"There is no evidence suggesting that these incidents were
the result of malicious activity on the part of Huawei," he
said, adding that Cricket was not contacted by the committee
during the course of its investigation, and the company did not
complain to the committee.
William Plummer, a Huawei spokesman in Washington, recounted
a San Antonio incident in a conference call with reporters on
Monday, without naming Cricket or Leap.
He said that two independent security experts "were able to
identify to the moment that that laptop was infected with a
virus by a WiFi access point at that Texas hotel."
"Those are facts and to the extent the committee has any
familiarity with those facts, then they also know that they have
misrepresented them," said Plummer, a Huawei vice president for
external affairs.