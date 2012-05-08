WASHINGTON May 8 China will be compelled to let
market forces play a larger role in managing its economy as it
faces complicated challenges ranging from an aging population to
rising wages and prices, a senior U.S. Treasury Department
official said on T ues day.
Lael Brainard, the Treasury's under secretary for
international affairs, told a group of business people,
diplomats and academics that China faces "an extraordinarily
steep demographic cliff" that will reduce the advantage of a
young labor force willing to work cheaply.
"Wages and costs are rising rapidly. There is a
self-reinforcing momentum to have market forces determine how
capital is allocated, how exchange rates adjust," Brainard said
during a discussion about last week's Strategic and Economic
Dialogue talks in Beijing.
Washington has pushed Beijing to allow the yuan currency to
trade more freely and to honor foreign technology patents.
"The model of undercutting in export markets on the basis of
price is no longer going to serve China," she said, noting the
country has big over-investments in some resource industries and
faces lower-cost competition from other Asian countries.
"China's leaders and people recognize that they have an
environment that is quite deficient when it comes to protecting
innovation or encouraging innovation... and (know) that they're
going to need to move in the direction of higher value, more
domestic consumption, less reliance on a tapped-out European
consumer," Brainard added.
She said the Obama administration has made progress in
raising U.S. exports to China and noted that the exchange rate
for its yuan currency has appreciated by 13 percent in real
terms over the past two years.
The exchange rate is a sore point for the U.S. business
community, which sees it as deliberately undervalued by Chinese
authorities to seek an unfair trade advantage.
Brainard said "the process of adjustment is incomplete" and
the yuan needs to appreciate more "in order to correct the full
amount of the misalignment," though she sidestepped questions
about how much more it needs to rise.
"That process, we hope, will be taken increasingly in
response to market forces," she said. "That's why recent moves
to alter the nature of the exchange rate regime, to widen the
bands, to diminish the amount of intervention, are welcome."
The talks in Beijing last Thursday and Friday were largely
overshadowed by the drama surrounding negotiations over the fate
of blind rights activist Chen Guangcheng, who is to travel to
the United States as part of a deal between U.S. and Chinese
authorities.
But Brainard pointed to advances made at the talks,
including China's agreement to raise the ownership cap to 49
percent from 33 percent for foreigners establishing joint
venture brokerages there to trade commodity and financial
futures.
She also said Chinese firms are increasingly interested in
making investments outside their home market, including in the
United States, and suggested that creates leverage for further
opening China's markets to U.S. firms.
"Our business community has a lot of concerns about the
impediments in China's market and as Chinese firms are looking
to the U.S. market we have more traction to get progress on
two-way investment," Brainard said.
(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Dan Grebler)