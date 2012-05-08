* Maturing economy gives markets more sway in China
WASHINGTON, May 8 As China confronts the
prospect of an aging population that will drive up wages,
Beijing will be compelled to let market forces play a larger
role in managing the economy, a senior U.S. Treasury Department
official said on Tuesday.
China faces "an extraordinarily steep demographic cliff"
that will reduce the advantage of a young labor force willing to
work cheaply," Lael Brainard, the Treasury's under secretary for
international affairs, told a group of business people,
diplomats and academics
"Wages and costs are rising rapidly. There is a
self-reinforcing momentum to have market forces determine how
capital is allocated, how exchange rates adjust," Brainard said
during a discussion on last week's Strategic and Economic
Dialogue talks in Beijing.
Washington has pushed Beijing to allow the yuan currency to
trade more freely and to honor foreign technology patents.
The exchange rate is a sore point for the U.S. business
community, which sees it as deliberately undervalued by Chinese
authorities to seek an unfair trade advantage.
Brainard said changes in the global economy will force China
to take a more market-oriented approach that will promote the
level of innovation needed to address the changes.
"The model of undercutting in export markets on the basis of
price is no longer going to serve China," Brainard said, noting
the country has big over-investments in some resource industries
and faces lower-cost competition from other Asian countries.
"China's leaders and people recognize that they have an
environment that is quite deficient when it comes to protecting
innovation or encouraging innovation... and (know) that they're
going to need to move in the direction of higher value, more
domestic consumption, less reliance on a tapped-out European
consumer," Brainard added.
She said the Obama administration has made progress in
raising U.S. exports to China and noted that the exchange rate
for the yuan has appreciated by 13 percent in real terms over
the past two years.
But Brainard said "the process of adjustment is incomplete"
and the yuan needs to appreciate more "in order to correct the
full amount of the misalignment," though she sidestepped
questions about how much more it needs to rise.
"That process, we hope, will be taken increasingly in
response to market forces," she said. "That's why recent moves
to alter the nature of the exchange rate regime, to widen the
bands, to diminish the amount of intervention, are welcome."
The talks in Beijing last Thursday and Friday were largely
overshadowed by the drama surrounding negotiations over the fate
of blind rights activist Chen Guangcheng, who plans to study in
the United States under a deal between U.S. and Chinese
authorities.
Brainard, however, pointed to advances made at the talks,
including China's agreement to raise the ownership cap to 49
percent from 33 percent for foreigners establishing joint
venture brokerages there to trade commodity and financial
futures.
A top official with the U.S.-China Business Council, which
represents about 250 U.S. companies doing business with China,
agreed the annual talks contained some real benefits for
American businesses.
"We had been hearing prior to the meetings from U.S.
government officials that they thought they actually were
finally seeing some traction on financial services reform
issues," said Erin Ennis, vice president of the council.
"To see the outcomes on both increasing the ownership cap
for securities joint ventures and a reducing the waiting period
for those firms to be able to expand their licenses...the U.S.
got what it was expecting to get out of the meetings, and in our
view it was a pretty good set of deals," Ennis said.
China agreed that joint-venture securities firms seeking to
expand into other lines like brokerages, fund management and
trading activities in the future will only face a two-year
waiting period instead of five years.
Brainard said prospects were good for prying Chinese markets
open more fully and she suggested China needs to become more of
a services-oriented economy rather than a manufacturing center
for the rest of the world.
She noted that Chinese firms want to make more direct
investments outside their home market, including in the United
States, which she said creates leverage for further opening
China's markets to U.S. firms.
"Our business community has a lot of concerns about the
impediments in China's market, and as Chinese firms are looking
to the U.S. market we have more traction to get progress on
two-way investment," Brainard said.
