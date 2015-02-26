(Adds comments by Chinese economist, background)
WASHINGTON Feb 26 Chinese investors faced more
scrutiny from a U.S. national security watchdog than those from
any other country in 2013, the Obama administration said on
Thursday in a report.
The report could add to tensions between Washington and
Beijing as they negotiate a bilateral investment treaty.
China's companies feel they are singled out by Washington,
which counters it doesn't discriminate against any country and
the increase in reviews of Chinese investors reflects higher
investment flows from them.
Data from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States (CFIUS) showed the secretive body in 2013 reviewed 21
investments proposed by Chinese firms or individuals.
That represented about a fifth of the 97 transactions that
were reviewed because a foreign company was seeking an ownership
interest in an industry that might be sensitive to U.S. national
security.
In 2013, China topped the list of covered transactions for
the second straight year. Japan was next with 18 transactions,
followed by Canada with 12.
Some of China's most high-profile U.S. investments have hit
snags with CFIUS in recent years. China's Anbang Insurance Group
Co recently received a go-ahead to buy New York's famed Waldorf
Astoria Hotel from Hilton Worldwide Holdings.
A China-U.S. investment treaty could boost the still
relatively paltry levels of direct investment between the two
countries, and Washington expects Beijing will raise concerns
over CFIUS scrutiny around their treaty talks.
Most reviews arise from voluntary notices filed by
companies, though CFIUS has the power to start its own
investigations and companies often feel compelled to initiate
the process.
In China, CFIUS review is the "most talked about issue"
regarding an investment treaty with America, said Fang Jin, the
deputy secretary general of the China Development Research
Center, a leading Chinese government institute.
"Chinese companies represent a disproportionately high
percentage of cases covered by CFIUS," Fang said at an
conference in Washington earlier this month.
That appeared to be the case in 2013, although U.S. data
might exaggerate this. Commerce Department figures show China
accounted for just under 1 percent of U.S. bound FDI in 2013.
However, private estimates that include investments made
through third countries like Singapore suggest China's share of
new FDI might be several times higher.
A senior Treasury official, which is the lead department
among the government agencies that are part of CFIUS, said the
total number of transactions covered by CFIUS in 2014 was
probably above 140.
