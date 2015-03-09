(Adds comments on financial regulation)
WASHINGTON, March 9 Washington on Monday called
on China to more swiftly adopt policy changes that would allow
market forces to determine the value of its currency.
"Progress has been made in recent years but such efforts
must be broadened and become more entrenched," Nathan Sheets,
the Treasury's Undersecretary for International Affairs and
America's top financial diplomat, said in a speech.
The comments come after Sheets acknowledged last month that
China had apparently stopped intervening in exchange markets to
weaken its yuan currency since July.
Asked after the speech if China's yuan was still
undervalued, Sheets said Beijing was making progress in moving
toward a market-determined rate but that Beijing should be more
transparent about its activity in the exchange market.
In his speech, given at an economics conference, Sheets also
warned that fading memories of the 2007-09 financial crisis
posed a risk to international efforts to strengthen banking
regulations.
He said Washington's was very keen for the Group of 20 to
finalize new liquidity standards for large banks at a leaders
summit in November.
